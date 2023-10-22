The Philadelphia Phillies were tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks heading into Game 5 of their National League Championship Series matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

On Saturday, Phillies star Bryce Harper made playoff history with his epic steal of home plate. The Phillies made a surprising decision with their pitching staff prior to the game that had many fans talking.

Schwarber faced off with Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen in the top of the sixth inning on Saturday, and the result was disastrous for the opposing pitcher.

The Phillies slugger took an 81-MPH knuckle curve out of the ballpark. It was a historic solo shot for a player known for his post-season heroics, and one that helped him to surpass Houston Astros legend Jose Altuve in the process.

Kyle Schwarber reached 20 PS HR in 63 games, the fewest games to 20 postseason HR, surpassing Altuve’s 68 https://t.co/U35ALr1a8u — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 22, 2023

“How many of them are solo shots?” one fan asked in the comments section about Schwarber's home run record. His Saturday shot helped stake the Phillies to a 3-0 lead.

The Phillies led their opponents by a score of 6 to 1 in the middle of the eighth inning on Saturday night with hopes of going up 3-2 on their challengers from The Grand Canyon State.

Game Six was scheduled for Monday at 5:07 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Game 7, if necessary, is Tuesday, October 24, also at Citizens Bank Park in the City of Brotherly Love.

Harper had two hits on the night while Harper and Bryson Stott also had two hits apiece. Catcher J.T. Realmuto had two runs batted in for the Phillies on the night.