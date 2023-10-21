After a disastrous performance by their bullpen in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Philadelphia Phillies have made an intriguing decision ahead of the series' crucial Game 5 Saturday night, with Ranger Suarez getting assigned to the bullpen for this particular contest, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB. com.

Suarez last appeared on the mound in Game 3 of the NLCS on Thursday. He was fantastic in that game, as he tossed 5.1 scoreless innings with just three hits allowed and a walk issued while striking out a total of seven Diamondbacks hitters along the way. That performance, however, was not enough for the Phillies to get a win, as they suffered a 2-1 loss.

It is also worth noting that Suarez's venture into the bullpen in Game 5 of the NLCS is not going to affect his status as a potential starter for the Phillies in a Game 7 scenario.

The Phillies used eight relievers in Game 4 following a short start by Christopher Sanchez, who lasted just 2.1 innings after allowing an earned run on two hits. Craig Kimbrel picked up the loss after getting charged for three runs in just 0.2 innings of work. Having Suarez in the bullpen will get Philadelphia an extra arm in the event they need another arm to rely on in the middle innings. However, it remains to be seen how great Suarez really feels about his ability to pitch on a shorter rest than usual.

So far in the 2023 MLB playoffs, Suarez is 1-0 with just an earned run on seven hits across 14.0 innings.