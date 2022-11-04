Kyle Schwarber doesn’t give a s*** about no-hitter, makes MLB history

Kyle Schwarber is not about to be intimidated by the Houston Astros pitching staff. Despite being no-hit in Game 4 of the World Series, the Phillies slugger had no fear as he prepared for Game 5.

most career postseason leadoff HR: Kyle Schwarber: 3

Derek Jeter: 3

Jimmy Rollins: 3 https://t.co/UPogRk5ZFz — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) November 4, 2022

Schwarber told reporters before the game that he didn’t care that his team was on the wrong side of history in becoming the second team in World Series history to get no-hit. “I really don’t give a s***.”

The burly left-handed slugger put his money where his mouth was as he blasted a leadoff home run of Justin Verlander that ended Houston’s no-hit skein of 11 consecutive innings without allowing a base hit.

Schwarber put his name in the record book with the blast over the right field wall. He tied Derek Jeter and Jimmy Rollins with the most leadoff home runs in postseason history with 3, and he also tied Rollins, David Freese and Angel Pagan with 2 leadoff home runs in a single postseason.

Schwarber’s leadoff home run allowed the Phillies to tie the game in the bottom of the first after the Astros scored a single run in the top of the first inning.

The Phillies are attempting to avoid a two-game losing streak in the postseason. They have not lost two games in a row in any of their previous series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves or San Diego Padres. Philadelphia’s loss in Game 4 was their first defeat at home in the postseason.

Cristian Javier pitched six innings of no-hit baseball in Game 4 and three other Houston pitchers completed the no-hitter. Kyle Schwarber was 0 for 3 and a walk in that game.