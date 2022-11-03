Kyle Schwarber’s NSFW reaction to Astros’ historic no-hitter in Phillies’ World Series Game 4 loss

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies became a part of World Series history on Wednesday night, as the club was no-hit by the Houston Astros pitching staff, just the second time a team has been held without a hit in the storied history of the Fall Classic.

Schwarber was asked how it felt to be a part of that end of baseball history after the Astros’ no-hitter. The Phillies slugger had a blunt, NSFW reaction to the question, per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Kyle Schwarber said, “Yeah, I really don’t give a s***. Nope. Move on to tomorrow. It’s cool. We’ll be in the history books I guess.” The Phillies star clearly doesn’t care about the World Series history that was made at his club’s expense last night. And why should he?

The Astros weren’t jumping for joy when the Phillies made World Series home run history on Tuesday night, so it’s only fair to expect muted reactions from Kyle Schwarber and company to the no-no.

But it is fair to question which Phillies team will emerge in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday. Will the club that slugged their way to a five-home run, 7-0 win in Game 3 show up? Or will the team that barely made a peep on Wednesday night sleepwalk their way to the ballpark?

Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies are likely confident in the former option. After all, this is a club that is 3-0 coming off of a loss in postseason play.

They’ve done a great job of putting what happened in the previous game behind them. They’ll have to do so again.