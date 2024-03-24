The Philadelphia Phillies had a busy Sunday. Not only did the front office extend a key pitcher to a new contract, but they also made a trade with the Colorado Rockies. In short, the organization maintained its pitching rotation for the long haul while also clearing some cap space.
Pitcher Matt Strahm agreed to a contract extension that keeps him in Philadelphia through the 2025 season, per ESPN. Additionally, the Phillies sent outfielder Jake Cave to the Rockies for cash considerations.
Strahm had a decent season last year posting a 3.29 ERA, 108 strikeouts, and a 1.015 WHIP. He's become a consistent option for the Phillies and aims to continue playing at a high level for at least the next two seasons. Look for him to help Philadelphia this year as the franchise shoots for a possible World Series bid.
Cave has been more of a rotational option throughout his career. He spent five seasons playing for the Minnesota Twins before playing for the Phillies in 2023. He now finds himself with the Rockies where he could play a bigger role. Last season, Jake Cave finished with a .212 batting average, five home runs, and 21 RBIs over 184 at bats.
Phillies 2024 season outlook
Now that Stahm is locked in through the 2025 season the Phillies can now focus on what's coming this year. Philadelphia is viewed as a playoff contender, as they have a well-balanced roster. Offensively, they have the power and contact skills to outscore most opponents. Meanwhile, the pitching rotation is one of the best in the league.
Look for the Phillies to get off to a hot start as they hope to win a World Series for the first time since 2008. They came incredibly close to winning the title back in 2022 but ultimately lost to the Houston Astros.
They'll have a tough journey no matter how you look at it though. The Atlanta Braves are widely considered as one of the best teams in the league. Considering the Braves and Phillies both play in the National League East, the division has the potential of having two or more playoff contenders this season.