The Philadelphia Phillies have two World Series titles in their storied history. On Wednesday, a new addition to the Phillies' pitching staff from the Detroit Tigers made history at Citizens Bank Park, turning in the finest performance of his career in a 7-0 win and no-hit performance against the Washington Nationals.

Lorenzen was acquired for minor leaguer Hao-Yu Lee recently, and the trade is already paying dividends. Lorenzen's no-hitter was the 14th in Phillies history and has the MLB world buzzing, along with his family.

Michael Lorenzen throws the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history. His family's reaction is everything. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9NARDYMwK0 — MLB (@MLB) August 10, 2023

Fans brought out the clever memes, including one referencing Johnny Manziel, the former Cleveland Browns QB who admitted he didn't watch any film during his playing days with the team in his recent Netflix documentary.

“Was an amazing moment congrats Mike,” one fan said.

It took a whopping 124 pitches for Lorenzen to complete the no-hitter, as pointed out by Angels beat writer Sam Blum.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

What a magical moment in Philadelphia. Michael Lorenzen threw a no-hitter. 124 pitches. He's always wanted to be an established big league starter. I'd say that's happened. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) August 10, 2023

Lorenzen wore an interesting pair of shoes to the mound during his historic game as shown below.

Michael Lorenzen may be the most stylish pitcher to throw a no-hitter. He wore Vans (with spikes) during his big night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Izmt9OoeZG — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) August 10, 2023

“Walking out of the dugout for the 9th and hearing the fans gave me chills,” Lorenzen added after the game according to Phillies insider Larry Shenk. “Hard not to get emotional. Fans gave me the boost I needed.”

Nick Castellanos and Trea Turner led the Phillies with two hits each on the evening. Bryce Harper blasted a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

Weston Wilson, the team's recent call-up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, also homered in his first MLB at-bat as his dad fought back tears.

Next up for Lorenzen and the Phillies is a game tomorrow night at 6:40 p.m., also against Washington. It will be hard to top the fireworks of Wednesday night, that much is for certain.