The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS. After giving up a 4-0 lead in Game 2, the Phillies are motivated to execute games with dominance. That is precisely what Bryce Harper did in the latest matchup. Harper hit two home runs, but his most notable one came when the game was tied 1-1. He sent the ball flying into the stands and proceeded to run the bases, but not without giving Orlando Arcia a cold stare. Actor and Phillies fan Miles Teller chimed in on Harper's bold move.

“Atta boy, Harper” 👀 — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) October 11, 2023

Clearly, Teller admires Harper's competitive spirit, as does the rest of Philadelphia.

The Phillies won Game 3 by 8 points and only allowed the Braves to score twice. It seems Philadelphia has learned its lesson from Game 2 and seeks to pull off one of the biggest upsets in the MLB Playoffs.

The NLDS has been nothing short of entertaining so far. If Bryce Harper and the Phillies play like they played in Game 3, the Braves are in trouble. Atlanta needs its playmakers to step up and slow the bleeding. Namely, Spencer Strider needs to get going to slow down the Phillies' offense.

Although Bryce Harper's staredown at Arcia fueled many fans, the Phillies star acknowledges everything is in the spirit of good competition. After the game, Harper responded to a reporter who asked him about the staredown.

Harper replied, “It’s just a game. It’s fun… Everybody played a really good game. That’s what it’s all about!”

The Phillies will need another really good game to take down Atlanta. Now that Mel Tiller has gotten involved, the Braves will want revenge to even up the series.