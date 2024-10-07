There's something special about spotting one person in a sea of 45,000. When Nick Castellanos' son Liam is at the ballpark, that's usually the first place the eldest Castellanos looks when he pulls off a dazzling move on the diamond. Their latest father-son encounter came after Castellanos stroked a walk-off single to lift the Philadelphia Phillies over the New York Mets in Game 2 of their NL Division Series.

Teammates on the field mobbed the Phillies right fielder after their 7-6 win, then he raced to the backstop to share a moment with his oldest son. Castellanos let out more than a few expletives. Liam kept it PG.

“Let's (bleeping) go,” Nick yelled to Liam.

When asked how Liam responded, Castellanos said: “The same thing, but without the curse word,” per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The pair have shared plenty of similar moments during Castellanos's time in Philadelphia. He's proven to be among the Phillies' most clutch performers, with the Game 2 walk-off marking his fifth game-winning hit in the final at-bat this season. This latest one is a little sweeter for Castellanos.

“When I’m old and no one cares about me as a baseball player anymore,” Castellanos said, per Matt Gelb, “we’re going to be at home and be able to remember and look back at that.”

Philly crowd erupts after frustration mounts

The Phillies talked all year about getting to the postseason and winning a World Series. They navigated through their best regular season in 13 years, won a division title and secured a bye in the NL playoffs. All to lay an egg in their first playoff game since a heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Diamondbacks in the 2023 NL Championship Series.

So forgive the Philadelphia faithful for letting their frustrations show for a team that did not correct its mistakes from last October. A couple of bombs from Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos helped light a spark at Citizens Bank Park. The whirlwind moments of innings six through nine – where 11 of the game's 13 runs were scored – put Phillies fans through all the emotions.

In the end, everyone on the Philly side went home happy 24 hours after it felt like the beginning of the end. The Phillies are in the same spot they were in the previous two postseasons, even through two games in the best-of-five NLDS. The difference this year is Philly is on the road for Games 3 and 4.

Phillies fans hope their next home game is in the NLCS, but they'll be ready and fired up for a potential Game 5 against the Mets if the series goes the distance. Philly was put through the wringer for 14 1/2 innings before the Phils finally gave the crowd something to cheer about. It was roared back to life by clutch performances from a pair of Phillies stars and showed why Philadelphia is an unbelievable environment in the MLB playoffs.