The Phillies are returning largely the same roster as last year, save for the addition of Whit Merrifield

As the Philadelphia Phillies gear up for another season, outfielder Nick Castellanos shared his candid thoughts ahead of spring training on the heightened expectations surrounding the team. Castellanos delved into a discussion that quickly centered on postseason ambitions, notably the World Series—a topic that has become a focal point even before the season's first pitch.

“When you’re really good, expectations are big,” Castellanos said, per Todd Zolecki of MLB. “For example, before I took my first swing of the year, I’ve already been asked questions about the World Series. When I’m with the Reds or Tigers, they’re just wondering who’s going to be able to make the team. ‘How do you feel about your chances of competing in the division if this person stays healthy and that person is the best version of himself?’ I haven’t gotten dressed yet, and we’re talking about the World Series. But that’s a good thing.”

The outfielder's reflections come on the heels of the Phillies' recent postseason performances, reaching Game 6 of the 2022 World Series and Game 7 of the 2023 NLCS. With the team largely intact, save for the addition of Whit Merrifield, the Phillies are poised for another deep run, fueled by the desire to improve upon last season's bitter end.

“I’ve thought a lot about how the season ended,” Castellanos said. “Last year sucked. There’s no way around that. But you can use that as fuel.”

Castellanos plans to improve performance in 2024

Teammates like Zack Wheeler, Kyle Schwarber and Alec Bohm have openly discussed their individual objectives to elevate their game, ranging from mastering a better changeup to hitting against the pull. Castellanos, too, has set a personal goal to enhance his performance with two strikes, aiming to reduce his strikeouts and adopt a more adaptable approach at the plate. His 2023 campaign, marked by a blend of impressive highs and notable slumps, underscores the need for consistency.

The Phillies' slow starts in recent seasons haven't deterred Castellanos' optimism for a swift start this year. The stability within the roster and the team's familiarity with Philadelphia are seen as advantages that could lead to a more relaxed and effective start to the season. Moreover, Castellanos highlights the significance of team camaraderie and shared experiences in the pursuit of baseball's ultimate prize.

“Patience is really important in the game of baseball, and winning is very difficult,” Castellanos said. “Team camaraderie and the things that outside people aren’t privy to, it’s really good in here. Baseball is hard, winning is hard. I think the more that this group stays together and we get to experience all the emotions of pursuing the World Series, I love the fact that we have all the same guys coming back.”