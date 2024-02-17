The Phillies add a former All-Star in MLB free agency.

The Philadelphia Phillies and outfielder David Dahl are reportedly in agreement on a minor-league contract, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Dahl made his MLB debut in 2016 with the Colorado Rockies and later made the National League All-Star team in 2019.

Dahl will have a chance to make the Phillies big league ball club out of spring training. However, he's played in a total of just four MLB games over the past two seasons. In 2023, Dahl played for the San Diego Padres and hit .111 with a .556 OPS across nine plate appearances.

With that being said, Dahl is still only 29 years old. He offers respectable contact ability from the left-side of the plate, and could be a nice depth piece for Philadelphia.

Phillies outfield outlook for 2024 season

The Phillies outfield is already set for the most part. Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos will start, while Johan Rojas and Christian Pache should earn playing time as well. Pache may be on the verge of a breakout campaign if he receives enough at-bats.

It should also be noted that Philadelphia agreed to terms on a contract with utility man Whit Merrifield on Friday. Merrifield can play second base and in the outfield, so he could be an option alongside Marsh, Castellanos, Rojas, and Pache.

Nevertheless, adding veteran players who have displayed the ability to compete at a high level in the past is never a bad idea. During that 2019 season with the Rockies that saw Dahl make the All-Star team, the outfielder slashed an impressive .302/.353/.524/.877.

Perhaps Dahl will not perform at that same level, but he features the talent to still make an impact for an MLB team. This could end up being one of the more underrated moves of the offseason for the Phillies.