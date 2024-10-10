The New York Mets rollercoaster ride continues a week after sneaking into the National League Wild Card bracket on the final day of the regular season. They escaped a pressure-cooker best-of-three sprint against the Milwaukee Brewers. Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was sobbing after winning the National League Divisional Series. Likewise, All-Star Francisco Lindor could not slide out of frame when the camera went looking for NLDS celebrations.

The usually Grimace-ing Mets were all smiles after a 4-1 Game 5 win sent the archrival Philadelphia Phillies home for good. Lindor was near tears while urging on the Citi Field celebration with some pretty loud “Let's Go” screams.

Now New York has to wait for a California clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres to wrap up to set the National League Championship Series. That is enough time for the Mets to enjoy the champagne and Lindor's NLDS legacy live on NYC's front pages for a few more days. After all, one MLB veteran believes this was a series for the history books.

“Francisco Lindor, welcome to the land of postseason legends,” Tom Verducci declared.

Francisco Lindor's slam lifts Mets

Lindor hit a sixth-inning go-ahead grand slam to help the Mets clinch a series for the first time in the recently-constructed Citi Field. Now the blue and orange side of the Big Apple will battle for a pennant.

“We said yesterday that we've got a great opportunity in our hands,” Lindor repeated. “We are blessed to do this in front of the fans. We just keep climbing. My (grand slam) at-bat does not come up if not for the guys in front of me.”

It was Lindor though, and the Mets' lead came up big by playing small. Swinging for the fences was not necessary but one fastball found a new home in the cheap seats.

“I was just trying to get a good pitch to hit and bring one run in,” Lindor explained. “It worked out. It went over the fence. I wasn't trying to be the guy. I was just trying to continue the momentum that the guys had.”

“It is what I wanted,” admitted Lindor. “To play winning baseball and try and win a World Series. We have got to keep on climbing. Thank you fans. I love you guys. Mets Nation, I'm blessed. My wife and daughters are here to watch Daddy do something special.”

Now the Mets have three days of rest to let these special moments sink in. Then it's back to work for Lindor's locker room.