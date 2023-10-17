October truly is a magical month for baseball, and the Philadelphia Phillies have managed to make that month their own for the past two seasons. Bryce Harper has already made history after the Phillies won another game in which he homered, a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS, and Nick Castellanos, coming off an out and out demolition of the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS, continued his hot streak as well.

Castellanos joined Harper and Kyle Schwarber in those who homered off of Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen on Monday night. And in doing so, the Phillies right fielder became an even more esteemed playoff performer wherein he joined the company of Mr. October himself, first ballot Hall of Famer, Reggie Jackson.

According to Baseball Reference, Nick Castellanos became just the second player ever in the entire history of the MLB to hit at least five home runs in three games, joining the New York Yankees legend who accomplished the feat in 1977.

That is simply incredible for the Phillies, as they have gotten this performance from Castellanos, in the postseason no less, after an uneven regular season. There is something about the bright lights of October playoff baseball that jolts Castellanos wide awake, resulting in such epic highlights as the Phillies inch closer and closer to making a return trip to the World Series.

Just to put in even greater perspective how helpful Nick Castellanos has been to the Phillies' cause this October, he is doing all his damage despite hitting in the seventh spot in the batting order. In essence, Castellanos gives the Phillies two hearts of the order given how dangerous he has been no matter the opposition. Castellanos has already put strikeout maestro Spencer Strider to the sword, and he also unloaded against the Diamondbacks' ace, upping his game against the toughest opposition imaginable.

Of course, it's still too early for the Phillies to be celebrating, as they will need to win seven more games to come out on top as the champions of the MLB. But there are too many reasons for fans to very hopeful of their team's chances of emerging as the cream of the crop in the 2023 season.