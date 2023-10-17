Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies continue to sizzle at the plate in the 2023 MLB playoffs. They flashed their flaming bats once again Monday night during Game 1 of the 2023 National League Championship Series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Castellanos each hitting solo homers for the first three runs scored in the contest.

That kind of power display isn't new for the Phillies in the postseason. In fact, Castellanos and the Phillies have already sent 16 balls deep through their first seven games since the start of the playoffs.

‘”I am amazed. Not surprised,” Castellanos said of the Phillies' incredible home run production in the playoffs, per David Schoenfield of ESPN.

In the series opener against the Diamondbacks, Schwarber kicked things off with a leadoff home run on the very first pitch he saw from Arizona starter Zac Gallen in the first inning. Harper followed up with a homer of his own just moments later, while Castellanos joined the party with a solo shot in the second frame to help the Phillies score a 5-3 victory.

So far in the 2023 MLB playoffs, the Phillies are slashing .275/.355/.550. The hope for Philadelphia is that it manages to sustain that kind of hitting for the rest of the NLCS, at least.

Will the Phillies come up with a slew of home runs again versus Arizona in Game 2 this Tuesday? There's a chance. For one, Arizona starter Mitch Keller was sixth among all pitchers in the 2023 regular season with at least 190 frames logged on the mound in terms of home runs given up per nine innings (1.16).