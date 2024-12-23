The Philadelphia Phillies made a major addition to their rotation by acquiring Jesus Luzardo in a trade with the Miami Marlins. Now, the Phillies have bolstered their overall pitching staff by stealing a page out of the Milwaukee Brewers' playbook.

Philadelphia has signed Joe Ross to a one-year contract, via Matt Gelb of The Athletic. The financial terms of the agreement are not yet known. Ross is expected to take on a swingman role with the Phillies.

Over 25 games with the Brewers in 2024, Ross held a 3.77 ERA and a 66/29 K/BB ratio. He made 10 starts, proving he could perform admirably in the role Philadelphia assigns to him. But moreso, the 2024 season marked the first time Ross appeared in the major leagues since 2021. After battling a litany of injuries, he left no doubts that he still belongs in MLB.

When he officially joins the Phillies, it seems likely that Ross will begin his tenure in the bullpen. Philadelphia added Luzardo to a rotation that already includes Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Christopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez. If one were to go down, Ross would likely get the first call. But he seems unlikely to beat any out for a rotation spot.

Still, he nor the Phillies will complain. The bullpen was a clear area of need for Philadelphia in 2024, finishing the regular season ranked 14 with a 3.94 ERA. Ross doesn't seem poised to earn a late inning role. But he can provide some stability if the Phillies' pitching plan gets out of whack.

It's clear that Philadelphia is looking to get over the hump and make a run to the World Series. Their addition of Ross may be overshadowed by Luzardo and other offseason moves. However, he makes for a key addition to their pitching staff. His versatility allows Philadelphia to be a bit more flexible in how they handle all nine innings.