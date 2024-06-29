As the MLB trade deadline approaches and teams decide if they’re buying or selling, star players on disappointing clubs are being targeted by contenders looking to make a second half push into the postseason. The Chicago White Sox’s Luis Robert Jr. is one of the hottest commodities expected to be on the market, and the Philadelphia Phillies could prove the perfect landing spot for the coveted center fielder.

The Phillies are now favorites to pull the trigger and make a deal with the floundering White Sox, as BetOnline Sportsbook set the odds at +400 that Robert Jr. will be wearing a Phillies uniform following the MLB trade deadline in July. They edge out the Los Angeles Dodgers (+500), the Seattle Mariners (+600) and a host of other interested, needy franchises.

Naturally, Robert Jr. has been linked to a multitude of teams in the lead up to July 30 as the White Sox appear ready to enter full fire sale mode and turn their talented pieces into prospects in an effort to get younger and cheaper in the midst of a lost season. Chicago has the worst record in baseball at 23-61 and sits a hopeless 30 games out of first place in the AL Central.

The Phillies are at the other end of the spectrum with an MLB-best record of 54-28 and a reasonably comfortable eight-game lead over the second place Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

Philadelphia doesn’t have a lot of holes in its roster. But one area of weakness is the outfield. More specifically, the Phillies would benefit immensely by improving in center field. After a solid rookie campaign, sophomore center fielder Johan Rojas has struggled this season with a .573 OPS and an OPS+ of just 64. He’s back with the big league club after a stint in the minors but he hasn’t provided the production sorely needed from the position.

Brandon Marsh has played well of late, platooning between left and center, and Nick Castellanos has shown signs of life at times in an otherwise down season.

Still, it’s clear that if the Phillies head into the trade deadline as buyers, which they almost certainly will, the team needs to add to the outfield, ideally entering the second half with a new, everyday center fielder.

The Phillies, not the Dodgers, are favorites to add Robert Jr.

Luis Robert Jr. would represent a significant upgrade in center for the Phillies. He’s a Gold Glove-quality fielder who can mash at the plate, evidenced by his 38 home runs, 36 doubles, 20 steals and .857 OPS last season, good for an OPS+ of 129 and 5 WAR.

The addition of Robert Jr. to a lineup that includes Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto would make the Phillies all the more formidable. And combined with some of the league’s best pitching, the team could make a serious postseason run.

Harper and Schwarber did both recently land on the 10-day injured list, but neither ailment is considered serious and both players could be back in just a couple weeks if all goes well.

“I think Schwarber and Harper, there's a chance – a good chance – they'll come back before the All-Star break … But having said that, we want to make sure they're completely healed,” manager Rob Thomson said per MLB.com.

All-World catcher Realmuto underwent knee surgery earlier this month and is expected back after the All-Star break.

While adding Robert Jr. to the mix seems like an easy call, it won’t be that simple for the Phillies.

The White Sox are not just giving away their 26-year-old star center fielder, who’s already racked up a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award and made his first All-Star game last year. And thanks to $20 million club options in 2026 and 2027, Robert doesn’t hit free agency until 2028. That means that whoever lands Robert Jr. will acquire his services for an additional three seasons at a very reasonable price relative to anticipated production.

It also means that the White Sox will be asking for a haul of top prospects in a deal for Robert Jr.

The Phillies’ farm system isn’t exactly brimming with young talent. They do have exciting pitching prospects in Andrew Painter and Mick Abel, as well as highly regarded offensive players like Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford. The White Sox are going to want at least one of those top prospects (realistically, more than one) in a package to move Robert Jr.

The NL West-leading Dodgers are also in the market for an outfield upgrade. A bidding war between the two National League powerhouses would favor LA as the Dodgers' emphasis on player development has created a deep farm system.

Will Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski take a win-now approach and pull the trigger on a huge trade the depletes the pipeline but positions the club for a championship run? Time will tell. But at the moment, Philadelphia is the betting favorite.