The writing was on the wall for shortstop Jean Segura’s tenure with the Philadelphia Phillies the moment they inked Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal. Segura, who has been a Phillies mainstay for the past four year, has endeared himself to their fanbase due to his penchant for timely hitting and all-around lovable personality. However, all good things come to an end.

Jean Segura recently signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Miami Marlins in free agency, formally ending his beloved stay in Philadelphia. His departure elicited such a strong response from the Phillies faithful on Twitter, thankful for the quality years he produced in the middle of the diamond in Citizens Bank Park.

In particular, it was Segura who spearheaded the Phillies’ ninth-inning rally in Game 1 of their Wild Card Round matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals. That may have been the first domino to fall in what was such an exhilarating playoff run for the Phillies that culminated in a World Series defeat.

Phillies fans also celebrated Jean Segura’s walk-off heroics as he rides into the Miami sunset as a Philadelphia hero through and through.

Jean Segura may have only played in Philadelphia for four years, but his contributions obviously captivated fans beyond belief. The Phillies faithful grew attached to his fun-loving self all the while impressing with the little things he was contributing on the field to help his team win. Fans certainly believe that the Marlins got a good one in the 32-year old middle infielder.

All in all, Segura played in 444 games for the Phillies (regular season and postseason combined). For his Phillies tenure, he hit for a .278 batting average to go along with 43 home runs and 183 runs batted in, not to mention his solid defense at second base. There may be no doubt that Trea Turner is an upgrade on the field, but some things go beyond the stat sheet, and the Phillies’ love for Segura is one of them.