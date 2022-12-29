By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The writing was on the wall for shortstop Jean Segura’s tenure with the Philadelphia Phillies the moment they inked Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal. Segura, who has been a Phillies mainstay for the past four year, has endeared himself to their fanbase due to his penchant for timely hitting and all-around lovable personality. However, all good things come to an end.

Jean Segura recently signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Miami Marlins in free agency, formally ending his beloved stay in Philadelphia. His departure elicited such a strong response from the Phillies faithful on Twitter, thankful for the quality years he produced in the middle of the diamond in Citizens Bank Park.

In particular, it was Segura who spearheaded the Phillies’ ninth-inning rally in Game 1 of their Wild Card Round matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals. That may have been the first domino to fall in what was such an exhilarating playoff run for the Phillies that culminated in a World Series defeat.

BRB.. cryin in the club rn. If Jean segura doesn’t get that hit against the Cardinals in game 1 of the wild card series, the Phillies don’t go on the run they did… THANK YOU JEAN SEGURA AKA JIMMY CIGS https://t.co/iROCbbcEGn — Gerard (@G_moneeeey) December 8, 2022

Jean Segura was one of the coolest Phillies of his generation. Mets killer, fun player, and came up with several clutch hits during his tenure, including multiple crucial postseason hits in the team’s deep October run. Long live Philapheldia. — Jonny Heller (@JonnyHeller) December 29, 2022

Phillies fans also celebrated Jean Segura’s walk-off heroics as he rides into the Miami sunset as a Philadelphia hero through and through.

When Jean Segura walked off and bat flipped into the next camera shot 😂pic.twitter.com/JFB4sqN5Rc — Justin Lever 💚🦅 (@JustinLever3) December 29, 2022

Jean Segura Jimmy Cigs James Cigarettes Thank you for this and many other special moments. pic.twitter.com/1W0ak7gtIx — The Good Phight – x (@TheGoodPhight) December 29, 2022

Jean Segura may have only played in Philadelphia for four years, but his contributions obviously captivated fans beyond belief. The Phillies faithful grew attached to his fun-loving self all the while impressing with the little things he was contributing on the field to help his team win. Fans certainly believe that the Marlins got a good one in the 32-year old middle infielder.

The Phillies will be seeing a lot of Jean Segura He has reportedly signed with Marlins for 2 years $17 million What an amazing ride it was!

pic.twitter.com/TQInDgDXxn — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 29, 2022

Thank You for Everything, Jean Segura ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gpxCXKzqPu — Justin Lever 💚🦅 (@JustinLever3) December 29, 2022

Jean Segura is one of those players you hate to see leave, but it’s necessary as the team improved. Part of me is thrilled he’s in division and we’ll get to see him regularly, but the other part thinks he’ll become an absolute Phillie killer — The Good Phight – x (@TheGoodPhight) December 29, 2022

All in all, Segura played in 444 games for the Phillies (regular season and postseason combined). For his Phillies tenure, he hit for a .278 batting average to go along with 43 home runs and 183 runs batted in, not to mention his solid defense at second base. There may be no doubt that Trea Turner is an upgrade on the field, but some things go beyond the stat sheet, and the Phillies’ love for Segura is one of them.