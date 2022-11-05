Phillies prepared to use Aaron Nola lifeline in World Series Game 6

It’s win or go home for the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night against the Houston Astros and they’re truly prepared to explore every possible avenue.

While Zack Wheeler will start here at Minute Maid Park, manager Rob Thomson said pre-game that Aaron Nola and even Ranger Suarez could pitch at some point in relief.

Via John Clark:

Rob Thomson says Ranger Suarez is available tonight and Aaron Nola could also be available 👀 “You’ve got to win tonight” pic.twitter.com/486mrEZqbj — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 5, 2022

Nola last pitched for the Phillies in Game 4 on Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits in four innings of work. That means he’d be on just two days of full rest. One could only imagine Nola would pitch two or three innings at the very most.

As for Suarez, he took the mound in Game 3 on Tuesday, absolutely carving up the Astros, throwing five scoreless innings. This entire staff has been solid in these playoffs and while Wheeler is great most of the time, there is always the chance he struggles out of the gates Saturday.

If that happens, Thomson doesn’t have the time to let him figure it out against a dangerous Astros offense. He’ll need to make a change ASAP and to know both Nola and Suarez are available is good news, especially given the Phillies’ already deep relief corps.

On the other side, Framber Valdez takes the hill for Houston, who also pitched very well earlier in this series. We’ll see if Thomson ends up turning to one of his starters or letting Wheeler go deep before handing the ball off to the bullpen.

Game 6 gets underway at 5:03 PT.