Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Philadelphia Phillies, despite losing their Opening Day tilt against the Texas Rangers, enter the 2023 campaign with high hopes. After all, they are coming off such an impressive Cinderella run in the 2022 playoffs where they came oh so close to winning the World Series over the heavily-favored Houston Astros.

However, that does not mean that they don’t have some considerable adversity to overcome, as during Spring Training, they lost everyday first baseman Rhys Hoskins to a major knee injury that’s expected to keep him out for the entirety of the 2023 season.

On Thursday night, the Phillies announced that Hoskins had undergone successful surgery on his torn ACL, the recovery timeline for which is seven to nine months, according to the team’s official Twitter account.

In Rhys Hoskins’ absence, the Phillies started Darick Hall at first base. Hall went 0-4 in his first 2023 start, drawing a walk and driving in one of the Phillies’ seven runs in the 11-7 defeat.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hall should play a huge part in the Phillies’ chances of mounting a strong 2023 campaign. The 27-year old first baseman has played in just 42 major league games prior to this season, and in limited action, he displayed considerable power, smacking nine home runs in 142 plate appearances, good for a .522 slugging percentage.

What the Phillies would miss the most from Rhys Hoskins would be his ability to get on base. Despite a decline in Hoskins’ advanced batting stats in 2022, he still managed to get on base at a strong clip, drawing walks at a double-digit percentage ever since breaking into the majors in 2017.

Meanwhile, Darick Hall hasn’t particularly been adept at drawing walks dating back to his days in the minors. Nevertheless, Hall will have plenty of opportunities to expand his game and spread his wings so he could take the opportunity in front of him by the scruff of its neck.

At the end of the day, Rhys Hoskins will surely be motivated to return with a vengeance in the 2024 season. Hoskins is set to enter unrestricted free agency at the conclusion of the 2023 season, so surely the first baseman would be looking to take his rehab process head-on.