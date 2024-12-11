Wholesale changes may be coming for a Philadelphia Phillies team that, despite coming off a 95-win season and the NL East crown, flamed out of the postseason in the NLDS in 2024 — their worst playoff finish of the past three seasons. The Phillies have been prominently linked with Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, with everyday third baseman Alec Bohm being among the team's biggest trade assets according to reports.

Bohm made the All-Star team in 2024 but his performance petered out as the season went on, slowing down considerably to finish with a .780 OPS despite his torrid start to the campaign. But Bohm's merits remain very much apparent. He is a solid defender at the hot corner and a significant run producer at the heart of the Phillies' lineup, and to top it all off, he remains under team control until 2026.

This makes Bohm an appealing trade target. But Phillies manager Rob Thomson is trying to squash all speculation regarding a potential trade involving the 28-year-old third baseman.

“He's really improved so much. I know the rumors are flying all over the place — we're not shopping him. People are approaching us on him so you got to listen. But this guy has improved so much, not just physically but mentally, over the course of the three, four years he's been in the big leagues,” Thomson said in an appearance on MLB Network.

It's important to note that Thomson did not exactly say that the Phillies weren't open to trading Bohm at all. They're doing their due diligence amid interest from other teams, although that doesn't mean that they are shopping the 28-year-old third baseman.

Expect the Phillies to hold on to Bohm unless a trade offer blows them away.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson praises Alec Bohm for his development

Taken third overall in the 2018 MLB Draft, Alec Bohm didn't exactly put it together for the Phillies from his first day in the big leagues. He was a negative on defense, and his on-base skills left a lot to be desired. But Rob Thomson gave Bohm credit for working tirelessly and fleshing out the issues in his game — all while being one of the most consistent run producers in the game.

“He's a really good hitter because he does the things I've been talking about like not chasing. He does get good pitches to hit, he uses the entire field, he makes contact. That's why he's so good hitting behind [Bryce] Harper ‘coz he's going to put the ball in play with runners in scoring position. He's not going to strikeout. You can basically book an RBI if Alec is at the plate with less than two outs and a runner in scoring position,” Thomson added.