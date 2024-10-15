The Philadelphia Phillies enjoyed a strong regular season. However, the Phillies were eliminated in the postseason after losing to the New York Mets in the National League Division series. Nevertheless, Phillies manager Rob Thomson has reportedly been rewarded with a contract extension, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

“Phillies extended manager Rob Thomson’s contract by one year, to take him through 2026. The entire coaching staff will return. Dave Dombrowski talked at length about how much he likes his roster, preaching the status quo. He did not show many cards on Oct. 15,” Gelb wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

So why did the Phillies decide to give Thomson an extension and bring the rest of the coaching staff back?

“I think we have a good coaching staff,” Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I mean, they do a very efficient job. They did lead us to 95 wins and they have been with us for a couple years… They are very efficient, they do their job well. We have a good manager, they work well with the manager, they report directly to him. He would like all his coaches back. To me it was pretty simple in that regard.”

Rob Thomson's managerial career with Phillies

Thomson landed the Phillies manager job during the 2022 season. Philadelphia ended up reaching the World Series that year. He impressed the organization and they decided to make him their manager for years to come.

Thomson led the ball club to 90 wins in 2023 and 95 victories this past season. He has yet to lead Philadelphia to a World Series victory, but the Phillies have been a consistent contender with Thomson leading the way.

If 2025 ends in further disappointment perhaps the team will consider making changes to the coaching staff. For now, they are bringing the coaching staff back and Thomson has earned another year on his contract. Anything short of a World Series victory in 2025 will be considered a failure, however.

Expectations are high in Philadelphia.