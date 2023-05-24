My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Philadelphia Phillies unexpected World Series run in 2022 led many fans to believe that they would be in contention to win it all again this season. Yet so far on the 2023 season, the Phillies have struggled, posting a 22-26 record, which is only good for fourth place in the crowded National League East. Despite the team’s struggles, though, it doesn’t sound like manager Rob Thomson is overly concerned with the team’s woes.

Thomson inherited a similar situation when he took over for Joe Girardi after his 22-29 start with Philly last season, so it’s not as if this is a new situation for the Phillies. Thomson is confident that his team can figure things out again, and recently stated that he still believes the Phillies will go on to win 95 games this season.

Via Dave Uram:

“Phillies manager Rob Thomson said on WIP this morning that he has full confidence his team will be a 95-win team. For that to happen, they have to go at least 73-41 over the final 114 games.”

Things aren’t exactly going well for the Phillies, which makes Thomson’s stance a bit curious. They play in a very competitive division, and haven’t been receiving the production they were expecting from some of their top players. Winning 95 games is always tough, let alone when you have a sub .500 record through the first two months of the season.

However, this Phillies team proved last year they can get hot in the blink of an eye, and if some of their key players, such as Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber, can figure things out, they could start to find themselves back in the win column more frequently. But first, they have to actually break that slump, so it will be worth keeping an eye on the Phillies to see if they can get hot over the next few games.