Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson is revealing why he left third baseman Alec Bohm out of the lineup in Game 2 of the NLDS. Thomson is instead going with Edmundo Sosa in the infield for Game 2 against the New York Mets.

“I think [Sosa] energizes other people, and that’s what we need,” Thomson said, per the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Phillies find themselves down 1-0 to the Mets in the NLDS. Philadelphia got a bye in the Wild Card Round of the National League Playoffs, but must now come from behind and win the series against New York. The Mets defeated the Milwaukee Brewers to set up the current series.

Bohm had a tough end to the season. The infielder was hurt with a strained hand that slowed him down. Bohm went 0-for-4 at the plate in Game 1 of the Mets series.

Phillies must win Game 2 of the NLDS with Mets

Philadelphia is finding themselves in a must-win situation. The team can ill afford to fall into a 2-0 hole against the Mets, especially when the first two games have been at home.

Bohm is hitting .280 this season, but found himself with only two hits in his last seven games of the regular season. Philadelphia is taking a risk by sitting him, but clearly the club needs some offense. On the season, Sosa is hitting .257 at the plate with seven home runs. He didn't appear in Game 1 of the Mets series.

Sosa had a career-high in RBIs this season. He finished the regular season with 31 runs batted in, outstripping his number from last season by one. He also tied his career-high this season in runs with 39. Phillies fans want the team to find offense and Sosa may be able to sprinkle the magic needed to get the job done.

The Phillies and Mets take to the ball diamond Saturday at 4:05 Eastern. New York won Game 1 by a 6-2 score.