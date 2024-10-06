The New York Mets jumped out ahead in the NLDS vs. the Philadelphia Phillies with a 6-2 victory, but Mets manager Carlos Mendoza knows better than to celebrate before it's really time to do so.

Although the Mets are now guaranteed at least a tied series when heading back to Queens for Games 3 and 4, Mendoza said his team cannot rest on its laurels after the victory.

“We know we're good, and we've got good players,” Mendoza said [h/t USA Today's Bob Nightengale].

“It’s one game,” he said. “We've got to come back [Sunday], and we've got to do it again, but it's a good start.”

Mendoza praised the Phillies, who won the NL East by six games and finished the regular season with the second-best record in MLB.

“You can't take anything for granted,” Mendoza said. “That's a really good team. They did it throughout the whole year. They won the division by a lot. we've got to continue to play well against them.”

The Mets came from behind to defeat the Phillies in Philadelphia yesterday. Despite trailing 1-0 for most of the game after a solo home run by Kyle Schwarber in the bottom of the first inning, the Mets exploded for five runs in the top of the eighth.

Francisco Alvarez led off the inning with a single, which was followed by a Francisco Lindor walk and then a Mark Vientos RBI single to tie the game. After a pitching change, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo both brought in a run, with Nimmo singling to drive in Lindor and Alonso hitting a sacrifice fly to score Vientos.

After a Jose Iglesias single and another change on the mound for the Phillies, J.D. Martinez and Starling Marte each got another Mets runner across home plate to complete the five-run half-inning.

Luis Severino and Christopher Sanchez are expected to start Game 2 for the Mets and Phillies, respectively. Severino faced the Phillies twice last month; he recorded a 4.50 ERA in 12.0 innings pitched in the two starts. Sanchez has a career 3.62 ERA in 37.1 innings pitched vs. the Mets.