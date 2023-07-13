The 2023 MLB All-Star Game came and went, and the National League finally broke their losing streak. Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker was one player who drew some consideration for a roster spot but ultimately didn't get selected. However, a report recently stated that Walker declined the chance to play at the Midsummer Classic.

A day after the All-Star Game, Walker revealed that the report wasn't true and admitted he would've been there if given the opportunity:

‘If there was an opportunity for me to be part of an all-star game I would've been there. Especially, with it being in the city of the team that drafted me. I was told it was a possibility only! Unfortunately that possibility never fully presented itself. ‘

Walker also quote tweeted a report and put #FakeNews, so it's safe to say he never declined an invite to the game. As he mentions, it was in Seattle, and he was drafted by the Mariners and he spent the first four seasons in the majors with them before going to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Walker was with the New York Mets last season and has been stellar for the Phillies, putting together a 10-3 record with a 4.02 ERA in a much-improved streak. At the end of May, his ERA was close to 6.00, so he has turned things around and has become a rock in the Phillies rotation. Against the Oakland Athletics on June 17, Walker threw eight innings of one-run ball and gave up seven hits with zero walks in dominating fashion en route to a Phillies victory.

But, as he states himself, he wasn't invited and doesn't want to hear the fake news.