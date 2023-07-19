The Philadelphia Phillies have surged out of the All-Star break and won four straight games. They will still need a roster boost to contend at a high level in the National League playoff picture. Unfortunately, the return of Andrew Painter from injury may not be in the cards.

Painter was expected to have a big season in 2023 after posting a 2.17 ERA in 103.2 innings in the minor leagues last season. But a tear in his UCL has forced the 20-year-old to miss his first full season in the big leagues. This late into the season with no significant progress to get him back on the mound, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said that Painter could very well miss the rest of the season, according to MLB.com.

“We’re not counting on him as depth at this time,” Dombrowski said Tuesday, via MLB.com. “Where he is at this point, he has tenderness [in the elbow]. He’s still dealing with that. I mean, you can just do the math. It just doesn’t make sense. I think basically as of a couple weeks ago when he had that [setback], in my own mind I thought that’s it for this year.”

The Phillies' pitching has been a source of disappointment this season with Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola pitching below the star caliber they have in the past. Ranger Suarez and Christopher Sanchez have been pretty solid but Philly will likely hit up the trade market for some pitching help as they look to defend their pennant.