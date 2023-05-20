Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Trea Turner was incredible during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He led Team USA to the championship game while coming up with no shortage of clutch hits. Turner, however, has struggled during the 2023 regular season with the Philadelphia Phillies. His impressive WBC stats over just six games put his difficult season with Philadelphia into perspective, per Phillies Muse on Twitter.

Across just six games for Team USA in the WBC, Turner clubbed five home runs with 11 RBI. Through 44 games with the Phillies, the shortstop has recorded just four home runs and 10 RBI.

Trea Turner was regarded as arguably the best shortstop in baseball entering this past offseason. He led a star-studded class of free agent shortstops, and ended up inking an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies. His combination of speed and power excited Philadelphia, and his World Baseball Classic performance had fans dreaming of what Turner could bring to the ball club.

Fast-forward to almost two months into the ’23 campaign, and Turner has yet to get things going offensively. There still is plenty of time for him to get back on track, but fans are beginning to grow impatient. Overall, he’s currently hitting just .257/.302/.390 with a .692 OPS. In a season where stolen bases are increasing around the league, Turner has swiped just five bags up to this point.

There’s no question that he’s disappointed with his new team so far. That being said, fans shouldn’t give up on Trea Turner. He should be able to figure things out and start performing at a high level sooner than later.