Several Philadelphia Phillies players will represent Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and they couldn’t be more excited to play for their country in the upcoming tournament.

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, catcher J.T. Realmuto and outfielder Kyle Schwarber are all on the Team USA roster. While plenty of MLB’s top players passed up the chance to be part of the World Baseball Classic, the Philadelphia stars decided to play without a second thought.

"Being able to play for your country means something different, means something special, and I'm just excited for the opportunity." –@JTRealmuto Realmuto, @treavturner and @kschwarb12 discuss their first time playing in the #WorldBaseballClassic.@RoFlo | @Philliespic.twitter.com/7EXCmSPkcw — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 13, 2023

“Any time that phone rings, I’ll always do it,” Trea Turner said on MLB Network. “It’s so much fun to be able to compete against the best in the world, not only with guys on your team but opponents that you admire from afar. I think just the energy that each country brings to this tournament is important. It’s a lot of fun and what makes it special.”

This isn’t the first time that Turner and Schwarber have represented the United States in international competition. The Phillies’ stars were teammates 10 years ago on the 2013 Collegiate National Team.

Prior to this year’s World Baseball Classic, Realmuto had never been asked to represent his country in a tournament. When he was asked to play for Team USA, Philadelphia’s catcher jumped at the chance.

“When they called me, I said yes before they even got to finish the question,” Realmuto said.

“Obviously, the MLB is what everybody dreams of growing up, but being able to play for your country means something different, it means something special, and I’m just excited for the opportunity.”

The Phillies’ players are among the best hitters on the entire Team USA roster. Turner and Schwarber are two of six position players on Team USA who have made each of the last two All-Star teams. Realmuto is set to be the team’s starting catcher.

Turner will be teammates with Schwarber and Realmuto in the World Baseball Classic before he plays with them in a meaningful Phillies game. Philadelphia signed Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract in free agency.

Realmuto and Schwarber were part of the Phillies team that lost in the 2022 World Series.