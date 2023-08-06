Trea Turner's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad season for the Philadelphia Phillies is starting ever so slightly to pick up.

Following a road series against the Miami Marlins that featured a fielding blunder that contributed to an extra-innings loss and a demotion to the eighth spot in the lineup, it was clear that Turner's spirits needed to be picked up. He received standing ovations from the home crowd in the following series' opener against the Kansas City Royals in a move to show support for the vastly struggling star. In the following game, he came through for the team and showed appreciation to the fans.

In the bottom of the sixth inning down one run to one of the worst teams in MLB, the Phillies needed something to salvage a win. J.T. Realmuto got hit by a pitch, Johan Rojas notched a single and Turner stepped up to the plate. With a roaring crowd at Citizens Bank Park pleading to see something special, Turner delivered, sending the first pitch of the at-bat over the left field wall.

Trea Turner home run and curtain call. What a moment. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/LrF5ofiHdE — John Foley (@2008Philz) August 6, 2023

Trea Turner tacked on an RBI double late in the game to pad the lead he created, giving the Phillies a 9-6 win. After the game, the star shortstop admitted that he’s not one to enjoy being in the limelight, according to Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer. But he greatly appreciated the gesture.

“Curtain calls are special,” Turner said after the Phillies' win, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I like watching other teammates do it, not necessarily being the guy up there. But it means you did something big in a big moment. It was fun.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Turner has received comparisons to Nick Castellanos, the Phillies outfielder who was disappointing last season, his first with Philly. But even then, he was hitting roughly around league average. Turner has been well below that, currently posting an 81 OPS+ with a .668 OPS. His 23.6 strikeout percentage is his highest since his rookie season and while he remains impactful on the base paths with 21 stolen bases, he's not getting on base enough to make a massive difference.

The Phillies are one of the leaders in the National League Wild Card race despite Turner, rather than because of him, in the first season of his 11-year, $300 million deal. Fans came to realize that showing unwavering support for the 30-year-old star can only help. Giving one of the least productive players in MLB a standing ovation amounting to nothing would have come and gone.

But Turner repaid the fans' support with some big moments. In the Phillies' first game of their series against the Royals, Turner knocked an RBI single to right field to cut the Phils' deficit to one, though they went on to lose the game. He followed that up with his huge four-RBI performance and the game-ending assist to second base.

Fans of the Phillies understand that Turner is not at all happy with how his season is going. He had admitted his failures and has worked hard to correct them, even staying long to hit in the batting cages in Miami. That’s why the fan base knows it can take a moment to support him after signing such a massive deal that he has not lived up to.

Trea Turner has a lot more to do before his season fully turns around. But he, the Phillies and their fans are doing what they can to help him get there.