Trea Turner is back! Well, kind of.

The Philadelphia Phillies star received a massive standing ovation on Friday amid his struggles in 2023 after signing a lucrative deal with the team during the offseason. On Saturday, the All-Star shortstop answered the call with a clutch three-run home run to give the Phillies the lead over the Kansas City Royals. He then tipped his helmet to the crowd as part of a post-homer curtain call.

Video via the Phillies.

Video via Talkin' Baseball.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Trea Turner gets the Philadelphia curtain call 🥹 pic.twitter.com/mKFFCbdkXu — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 5, 2023

That is what baseball is all about. Philadelphia has been known to boo their stars in all sports when they struggle at times. But the fans took a different approach with Trea Turner and it clearly paid off. Perhaps this will spark a hot streak for Turner, who's arguably the best shortstop in baseball when he's going right. And if anyone remembers what he did during the World Baseball Classic, they will admit Turner has what it takes to carry a team.

Trea Turner's 2023 season

Turner was slashing just .236/.289/.367 with a .656 OPS heading into Saturday's game. It's obviously been a disappointing campaign for Turner, who hit .298 with an .809 OPS in 2022 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Still, he's a dynamic talent capable of turning things around without question.

Philadelphia will need Turner to step up down the stretch and for a potential playoff run. Winning the NL East will be difficult as they currently sit 12 games behind the first place Atlanta Braves, but the Phillies project to be an NL Wild Card contender. In 2022, they narrowly snuck into the playoffs via the NL Wild Card and ended up reaching the World Series, so all they need is a chance in October.