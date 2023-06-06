THIS is what the Philadelphia Phillies were hoping for when they signed Trea Turner. Against the Detroit Tigers, the star shortstop finally broke out, netting himself a four-hit night with two home runs that flew way out of the stadium. This was a great night for Turner, who has been struggling all season long. Turner talked about his breakout game, per Paul Hagen.

“I don’t think relief is the right word,” Phillies' Trea Turner said. “It’s just, like, ‘finally.’ Just because I expect quality at-bats out of myself.”

Turner revealed that the Phillies' coaching and analytics staff helped him fix his errant swing. A career .302 hitter, the shortstop was only hitting at a .232 clip prior to his breakout game against the Tigers. Turner and the Philly staff found a potential solution for his problematic swing. Clearly, that solution has worked, as Turner seems to have found his groove again.

“When the mechanics are good, you see the ball well, you make good decisions, you don’t miss pitches. A lot of things go right when the mechanics are good.”

The Phillies also got major contributions from Bryce Harper, the white-hot Nick Castellanos, and JT Realmuto. The team in general has struggled mightily throughout the season, currently sitting at 28-32 for the year. There's still a lot of baseball to be played, though. Philly can still get their act together and make a run for a playoff spot.

All season long, the Phillies have preached patience regarding their star-studded lineup. It might be against a bottom-feeding team like the Tigers, but we're starting to see the potential of this team shine through. Here's to hoping that this hot streak continues as they face stronger opponents.