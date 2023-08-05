2023 hasn't been kind to Trea Turner. After signing a mega-deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, everyone expected the speedster to make a positive impact. Unfortunately, that just hasn't been the case for him this season. Turner's struggles at the plate have been a problem for Philly all season long. Despite the struggles, the fans are choosing to support the shortstop, giving him a standing ovation.

Philadelphia fans give Trea Turner a standing ovation to show that they still support him through his tough season pic.twitter.com/fkSb14wRcQ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 4, 2023

For a city known to be harsh towards their athletes, Philly fans sure have a soft side to them. Just a week ago, the Phillies fanbase was booing Turner after yet another error. Perhaps Turner's comments after a brutal loss to the Marlins might have softened their stance a bit. After the game, Turner admitted that the loud cheering for him made his mom cry.

Trea Turner said his mom cried when Phillies fans gave him an ovation tonight in the midst of his struggles pic.twitter.com/UPxx5aVTJY — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 5, 2023

While Turner isn't known to be a defensive savant, he's always graded out to be a solid defender at best. This season, though, the Phillies shortstop has committed 13 errors. That, along with his continued struggles at the plate, make this season a disaster for him.

Thankfully, the Phillies have been playing well in spite of Turner's struggles. Philly is at 59-51 at the time of writing, and they are on pace to compete for one of the Wild Card spots. Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, and JT Realmuto have been picking up the slack for Turner on offense.

Still, the Phillies much rather have the 2022 or 2021 version of Trea Turner back in the postseason. If he's at full strength, Philadelphia's hitting core could compete with the best of the best.