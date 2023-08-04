Philadelphia Phillies star shortstop Trea Turner is enduring a massive slump in the first year of his decade long extension, but his manager Rob Thomson and teammate Nick Castellanos still believe in him and are providing support.

The 2-time All-Star is in his 10th MLB season, and his first with the Phillies. Turner came to Philadelphia on a massive 11-year, $300 million free agency deal after spending the last two years with the Dodgers. His arrival has brought extensive struggles, and his manager knows he's going to have to force his way through it.

“I mean, he has to fight out of it,” Thomson said, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic. “Maybe that’s harsh to say. I don’t know. But he will. I firmly believe that.”

Turner began the fighting process after blaming himself for Wednesday night's extra innings loss, and spend over an hour in the visitor batting cages taking batting practice until midnight with his assistant coach.

He currently has 115 strikeouts with 50+ games still remaining, and only 15 K's away from his career high. His average is down at .235, which would easily be a career worst as the previous low was .271.

Nick Castellanos went through similar struggles after signing a massive deal with the Phillies one year before Turner, and has been lending his advice to the speedy veteran about how to climb out of it

“He’s a competitor,” Castellanos told reporters in the clubhouse. “And he’s very smart. So, as a teammate, the only thing I can do is: I’m here for whatever it is that he needs. I’m here. You only can help as much as they allow you to help.”

He knows the difficulties of trying to fight out of a slump, and to not be overbearing on his teammate. The best thing he can do is offer his advice and wait for him to figure it out. Turner is an experienced professional, and will likely be back to his high percentage hits and lightning speed around the bases very shortly as the Phillies fight for a wild card spot.