Trea Turner's disappointing first season with the Philadelphia Phillies might have hit a low point on Wednesday night. Trea Turner went 0-5 at the plate, including three hitless at-bats with runners in scoring position during the Phillies' 9-8 loss against the Miami Marlins. Turner's biggest miscue came on defense, where a groundball went under his glove and into centerfield with two outs in the 11th inning. It allowed the Marlins to tie the score before Miami pulled out a 12th-inning victory.

Josh Bell rocketed the ball that Turner was unable to field, and it was officially scored a hit. But Turner took full responsibility for the Phillies' loss against the Marlins.

“I feel like, obviously, I'm the reason why we lost that game, Turner told reporters.

“Hindsight's 20/20, right? Make that play, game's over. Play I gotta make.”

A little over a week ago, Turner heard boos from Phillies fans after he committed his second error during a game against the Baltimore Orioles. Turner has 13 errors, tied for the second-most among all shortstops. After sporting a defensive WAR of 1.0 in the 2022 season, Turner's defensive WAR is just 0.2 in 2023.

The plate is where Turner has really struggled in the first season of his 11-year, $300 million contract. Turner's .237/.291/.370 splits make him unrecognizable from the player that he was with the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Turner was the 2021 NL batting champion. He posted a career-high 4.9 WAR and 21 home runs in 2022. The Phillies' star has a career slash line of .294/.348/.474.

Turner told reporters that he doesn't believe his struggles in the batter's box and in the field are connected. Philadelphia's shortstop is 5-33 in the last eight games.

Wednesday's win helped the Marlins pull within a half-game of the Phillies in the NL wild-card standings. Philadelphia is currently in possession of the NL's second wild-card berth.