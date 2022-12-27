By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

The Philadelphia Phillies shocked the MLB world by reaching the 2022 World Series. Philadelphia narrowly snuck into the playoffs before heating up and blasting their way through their difficult postseason schedule. But the fact of the matter is that the Phillies won less than 90 games last year. They had to make some moves in MLB free agency to improve the roster and add stability. So how did Philadelphia fare this offseason?

The Phillies made a number of key moves, highlighted by inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract. They also made other signings which will play a pivotal role in 2023.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the Phillies’ offseason, per Spotrac.

Trea Turner

Fans are excited to see a Trea Turner-Bryce Harper reunion with the Phillies. Turner was arguably the best shortstop available on the open market, and has emerged as one of MLB’s best all-round players in recent years. He offers a unique blend of speed and power to go along with strong defensive prowess.

Giving any player an 11-year deal comes with its share of risk. But Turner is a quality investment for a Philadelphia ball club with World Series aspirations. Turner addressed his long-term contract after signing with the Phillies.

“I bet on myself all the time. That’s kind of why me and my family are in this situation. I bet on myself every step of the way. I’m a competitor. Whether it’s a board game or whatever, I don’t like losing. I’m going to compete for as long as I possibly can at the highest level I possibly can and I’ll just bet on myself every step of the way,” Trea Turner said.

He certainly highlights Philadelphia’s free agency. But what other moves did they make?

Phillies’ pitching depth

The Phillies signed SP Taijuan Walker to bolster the pitching rotation. Walker has proven to be a steady rotation option in previous seasons. He will be a reliable fit behind Zach Wheeler and Aaron Nola as long as he’s able to stay healthy.

Philadelphia later added RP Craig Kimbrel to help replace David Robertson in the bullpen. Kimbrel is a future fringe Hall of Famer who’s enjoyed a stellar career. But he took a step back in Los Angeles with the Dodgers during the 2022 season, ultimately losing his grip on the closer role.

Kimbrel still profiles as a decent bullpen option. And he could emerge as a closer once again with a rebound performance in 2023. But the potential element of further regression makes this a risky signing.

The Phillies also added RB Matt Strahm to the bullpen.

Free Agency departures

As aforementioned, David Robertson left the Phillies to sign in New York with the Mets this offseason. His presence will be missed but Philadelphia is banking on Kimbrel helping to fill the void.

The Phillies also watched Zach Eflin, Noah Syndergaard, and Kyle Gibson sign elsewhere. Meanwhile, Jean Segura, Brad Hand, and Corey Knebel remain available in free agency.

Phillies’ grade

The acquisition of Trea Turner made it a successful offseason for the Phillies. They were a team that had no shortage of power but needed a speed-first type of player.

Bringing in Walker and Kimbrel will add necessary depth to the rotation and bullpen as well. The departures of key players are far from ideal, but Philadelphia did enough to address their most pressing needs. They should still look into adding further bullpen depth. But for the most part, Phillies fans should be excited about the team’s free agency moves.

Final grade: B+