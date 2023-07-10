Shohei Ohtani made his appearance with the media on Monday ahead of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, and Ohtani got brutally honest about his desire to win amid being named in trade rumors.

“Those feelings get stronger year-by-year,” Shohei Ohtani's translator said, via SNY. “It sucks to lose. He wants to win, so it gets stronger every year.”

"It sucks to lose. He wants to win, so it gets stronger every year." Shohei Ohtani, through his translator, on how important being on a winning team is to him:

Recently, Jon Heyman of the New York Post said that the Los Angeles Angels would consider trading Ohtani over the next two-to-three weeks, although it is still expected that he will not be traded. That is different from prior reports that the Angels and Arte Moreno will not trade Ohtani, even though it seems likely that they will lose him in the offseason in free agency.

It seems that Ohtani did not pull any punches when asked about the lack of winning he has experienced so far in MLB. He has not played in the postseason at all. He will have the opportunity to join a team that is built to win this offseason, as he will have many bidders.

Ohtani is seemingly running away with the American League MVP award this season. The only way he could lose out on the award is if he is traded to a National League ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline.

It will be interesting to see how Arte Moreno and the Angels handle things, they are slipping out of the playoff race, and Mike Trout is not coming back any time soon. Ohtani seems to be on his way out this offseason, based on his answer here.