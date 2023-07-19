Tommy John surgery is far too common in today's MLB. With pitchers throwing harder than ever, injuries are unfortunately running rampant throughout the big leagues. MLB No. 8 overall prospect and future Philadelphia Phillies star pitcher Andrew Painter, who's just 20-years old, has been dealing with an injury in 2023. After Dave Dombrowski recently revealed Painter may miss the entire season, further news broke on Wednesday stating that Painter could miss next year as well.

The Phillies medical staff recommended that Painter should undergo right elbow surgery, per MLB.com. MLB insider Bob Nightengale reports that the procedure would sideline him until 2025.

Philadelphia was strongly considering giving Painter a rotation spot in 2023. Despite not turning 20-years old until April of this year, the Phillies felt confident that he was ready for his shot. Now, however, there's a realistic chance Painter won't be an option until the 2025 campaign. The news is devastating, but the Phillies must quickly address the brutal update.

Here's two moves the Phillies must make following the Andrew Painter injury update.

Phillies must trade for a pitcher

The Phillies shouldn't trade for a rental unless they feel confident that they can re-sign him. Painter was expected to be a major part of their future, including in the short-term, so acquiring a pitcher who can impact the rotation this year and next is important.

This doesn't rule out a rental. It does, however, limit the team's options. We are going to take a look at two pitchers the Phillies must trade for, one of whom has a player option following the season and another with multiple years of team control.

Aaron Civale, Guardians

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cleveland Guardians SP Aaron Civale has emerged as the team's top pitching trade candidate following the Shane Bieber injury. Civale is a decent, albeit unspectacular pitcher. Regardless, he could be a stable option to help balance out the Phillies' pitching staff.

Civale is under contract through the 2025 season and owns a 2.65 ERA across 57.2 innings pitched in 2023. He dealt with early-season injury concerns but has performed well since returning. Cleveland may opt not to trade him since they are near the top of the American League Central. However, the Guardians are also under .500 and haven't been shy about dealing pitchers away even while competing in the past.

Trading for Civale would cost the Phillies some offensive pieces, potentially an MLB outfielder. Nevertheless, with Painter out for the foreseeable future (most likely) a controllable arm like Civale makes sense.

Marcus Stroman, Cubs

Trading for Chicago Cubs SP Marcus Stroman is a higher-risk but higher-reward move. Civale is controllable and reliable, however, Stroman is a star. The risk stems from the fact that he has a player option heading into the offseason, per Spotrac.

Stroman's pitched to the tune of a 2.88 ERA in 2023. He's an All-Star, ace-caliber arm capable of drastically improving a rotation. Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola haven't been consistent in 2023 so acquiring Stroman would provide the Phillies with much-needed star power.

The Phillies could discuss a contract extension as well. Stroman is probably going to decline his player option given the fantastic year he's currently having, but the Phillies may be able to convince him to stay if the price is right. Adding Stroman would be pivotal for the Phillies' pitching staff moving forward, especially with Andrew Painter out.