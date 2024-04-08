The Philadelphia Phillies continue their series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Cardinals prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Phillies enter the series on Monday sitting at 4-5 on the year. They did just take two of three from the Washington Nationals over the weekend. The Cardinals enter the series sitting at 5-5 on the year and are coming off taking two of three from the Marlins over the weekend. The two teams will face off on Monday night in the first game of the series. It will be Spencer Turnbull taking the mound for the Phillies. He is 1-0 on the year with a .60 WHIP and has not allowed a run in his five innings of work. Meanwhile, Miles Mikolas is taking the mound for the Cardinals on Monday. He is 1-1 with a 6.10 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP over his two starts.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Phillies-Cardinals Odds
Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline: -126
St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-156)
Moneyline: +108
Over: 7.5 (-105)
Under: 7.5 (-115)
How to Watch Phillies vs. Cardinals
Time: 7:45 PM ET/ 4:45 PM PT
TV: NBCS/BSMW/MLB.TV
Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 8th game with the Cardinals.
The Phillies rank 22nd in the majors in runs per game this year, while sitting 17th in batting average, 4th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging percentage. Bryce Harper has been producing this year, even though he had a slow start to the year. On the year he is hitting .290 with a .353 on-base percentage. He also has two doubles and three home runs. This has led to seven RBIs and five runs scored in the year. Further, Alec Bohm is driving in runs well. He has given RBIds while hitting .2333. Bohm has scored twice and hit a double plus a triple this year. Scoring is something Kyle Schwarber has been doing. He has scored seven times this year. whole hitting .250. Further, he has a .325 on-base percentage and has driven in four runs.
Still, Nick Castellanos and Trea Turner have struggled. Castellanos is hitting just .133 this year, with nine strikeouts. He has driven in just two runs. Turner is hitting just .222 with 12 strikeouts. He also has just two RBIs but has stolen three bases.
The Phillies are 19th in team ERA while sitting 13th in wHIP and 15th in opponent batting average this year. It will be Zack Wheeler on the mound for the Phillies. He is 0-1 with a .75 ERA and .75 WHIP this year. In his first start, he gave up no runs in six innings. Last time out, it was three runs, with just one earned, in six innings, while striking out ten batters. Still, he took the loss.
Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 8th game with the Phillies.
The Cardinals sit 17th in the majors in runs per game, while sitting 20th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Brendan Donovan has been hitting well this year. He is hitting .313 this year with a .450 on-base percentage. Further, he has a home run and four doubles this year, while driving in six runs this year. He has also scored seven times this year. Also driving in runs this year is Nolan Gorman. Gorman has seven RBIs on the year while he is batting .222 with a .300 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and two doubles, while also scoring four times. His major issue has been strikeouts. He has struck out 17 times this year.
That has also been an issue for Paul Goldschmidt. Goldschmidt is hitting just .200 on the year with a .333 on-base percentage. He has four runs scored and six RBIs with a home run. Still, he has struck out 11 times this year. So has Victor Scott II. Unlike Goldschmidt, Scott has struck out 11 times, while just batting .083 on the year.
Cardinals pitching sits 22nd in the major in team ERAS while sitting 19th in wHIP and 26th in opponent batting average. They will be sending Sonny Gray to the mound for this one. He is coming off the IL to make his first start of the year for the Cardinals. He was 8-8 last year with a 2.79 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP.
Final Phillies-Cardinals Prediction & Pick
Both offenses come into this game struggling heavily. Further, while Gray is making his first start of the year, he is a solid starting pitcher. Adding to things, Zack Wheeler is also a great starting pitching and comes into this game hot. With both offenses not hitting well and not scoring well, plus two good pitchers on the mound, the best play in this one is on the under.
Final Phillies-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Under 7.5 (-115)