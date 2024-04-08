The Philadelphia Phillies take on the St. Louis Cardinals Monday night at Busch Stadium! This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Phillies-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Phillies are coming off a series win at the Washington Nationals, but they lost Sunday afternoon. Nonetheless, their pitching staff was lights out as they allowed just five runs all series in the three games played. Philadelphia is now 4-5 on the young season, and they head into St. Louis with feeling good about where they stand.
The Cardinals lost the Miami Marlins Sunday afternoon, giving the Marlins their first win of the year. However, St. Louis was able to win the previous two games and take the series. The Cardinals are 5-5 on the year now, but they are last in the NL Central. The NL Central is shaping up to be a tough division, so the Cardinals need to take care of business more often if they want even a Wild Card spot.
Spencer Turnbull will start for the Phillies. Miles Mikolas takes the bump for the Cardinals.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Phillies-Cardinals Odds
Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline: +100
St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-200)
Moneyline: -118
Over: 8.5 (-122)
Under: +100
How to Watch Phillies vs. Cardinals
Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Midwest
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win
Spencer Turnbull started his Phillies career off with a very respectable start against the Cincinnati Reds. He went five innings, allowed just one unearned run on three hits, and struck out seven. He also did not walk a single batter in the win for the Phillies. Turnbull needs to replicate that start if the Phillies want to win this game. In fact, he should be able to go a little deeper into this one. If Turnbull can have a similar start, but go one or two more innings, the Phillies are going to win this game easily.
The Phillies should be able to hit the ball around in this one. Mikolas can become very hittable, and it started last season. He allowed 226 hits in 201.1 innings last year, and he has allowed 14 hits in his two starts this season. The Phillies need to hit the balls he leaves over the plate, but they are pretty good at doing that. As long as Philadelphia hits, they will win.
Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win
Yes, Mikolas has been struggling. However, his start against the San Diego Padres was a couple steps in the right direction. He went six innings, allowed seven hits, two runs, and and he struck out four in the win. He needs to be careful when it comes to allowing hits, but he showed he was able to bounce back after a rough opening day. Mikolas is a work horse, so he will go deep into the game. If he can go six or seven innings of three-run baseball, the Cardinals will be able to start this series off with a win.
Final Phillies-Cardinals Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game. It will be interesting to see how Turnbull pitches in his second game after a very good first start. However, the Cardinals are carrying momentum into this series. With that said, I am going to take the Phillies to win this game straight up.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Phillies-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Phillies ML (+100)