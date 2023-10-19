The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks travel to Arizona tonight for Game 3 of the NLCS. It's been all Phillies so far this series, as they defended home field and come to Arizona with a 2-0 series lead. After an offensive onslaught which led to a 10-0 blowout win, the Phillies look to capture a win on the road to take a 3-0 series lead. For the Diamondbacks, they'll have to defend home field tonight to keep the series competitive trailing 2-1. MLB The Show simulated another wild NLCS game. Here's how it went down.

The starters in tonight's game (and simulation) are Ranger Suarez for the Phillies and Brandon Pfaadt for the Diamondbacks. Suarez is 1-0 with an impressive 1.04 ERA this postseason. Pfaadt is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA in two postseason starts.

Finals Score: Phillies 8, Diamondbacks 4

It was another offensive show for the Phillies in this one, as eight runs was more than enough to get the job done. The bats stayed red hot for Philadelphia, as J.T. Realmuto, Johan Rojas, and Nick Castellanos all homered in the game. The Phillies had eight runs on 16 hits as the Diamondback's pitching had no answer for them.

The Diamondbacks offense had some life early in the game, scoring three of their four runs in the first few innings. However, the Phillies never took their foot off the gas which made it hard for Arizona to keep up offensively. four runs on 11 hits for the Diamondbacks means they had their chances, but they just couldn't capitalize.

Ranger Suarez pitched seven innings, gave up three runs, and struck out seven for the Phillies. It was a tough outing for Brandon Pfaadt on the other side. He pitched four innings, struck out one batter, and gave up five runs in the loss for the Diamondbacks.

It would be somewhat of a death sentence for Arizona if they lose this game. Falling down 0-3 in a series and winning is a feat only one team has done before. It's not impossible, but the Diamondbacks would have their work cut out for them against a red-hot Phillies team.

The Diamondbacks will look to fend off the Phillies and gain some ground in this series down 2-1, while the Phillies are ready to take a commanding 3-0 series lead (according to MLB The Show of course).

Game 3 of the NLCS starts at 5:07 PM ET

