It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies Mets prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Phillies-Mets.

The New York Mets would love it if, on Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves lost to the Miami Marlins. If that happens, the Mets could win this Sunday night game and go three games up on the Braves heading into Tuesday's three-game series in Atlanta. If the Braves lose on Sunday, it also means the Mets could lose this game and still be up by two heading down to Georgia for three. The Mets want to lead by at least two games going into Tuesday and the final six games of the season. They could lose two of three in Atlanta and still lead the Braves by a game going into the final weekend. That's a good outcome for them.

However, if the Braves beat the Marlins on Sunday afternoon, this game becomes really crucial for New York. An Atlanta win in Miami would mean that the Mets would need to win against Philadelphia to maintain that two-game lead. An Atlanta win and a New York loss on Sunday would put the Mets just one game ahead of the Braves heading into Tuesday. If the Mets lead Atlanta by just one game instead of two heading into that three-game series, the math is clear: Atlanta winning two of three would tie the Mets heading into the final weekend.

The Mets will know what the Braves did when they take the field Sunday night. Either way, this could be a pivot point in the National League wild card race.

Phillies-Mets Projected Starters

Zack Wheeler vs. Tylor Megill

Zack Wheeler (16-6) has a 2.56 ERA. The Phillies know that Wheeler, who is likely to finish in the top three of the National League Cy Young voting, will get the ball in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. A big Phillie run in October starts with Wheeler pitching like the ace he is. Wheeler dominating his starts will give Philadelphia a lead in each series. If a series goes to a deciding game, Wheeler could take the ball again and nail down a series win. It's important for Wheeler to pitch well. It's also important for Philadelphia to keep winning. The Phils want the top seed in the National League. They are tied with the Dodgers entering Sunday's play.

Last Start: Tuesday, September 17 versus the Milwaukee Brewers: 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: 14 starts, 85 1/3 IP, 61 H, 27 R, 9 HR, 22 BB, 90 K

Tylor Megill (4-5) has a 4.08 ERA. Going up against Wheeler, Megill can't worry about the other pitcher. He needs to focus on his task and give the Mets a chance to win the game.

Last Start: Tuesday, September 17 versus the Washington Nationals: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 44 IP, 36 H, 20 R, 4 HR, 17 BB, 45 K

Here are the Phillies-Mets MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Mets Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -162

New York Mets: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 6.5 (-124)

Under: 6.5 (+102)

How to Watch Phillies vs Mets

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies have their ace on the hill against a non-ace for the Mets. It's really very simple.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets have been the hottest team in the National League over the past four weeks. They are rolling. They can beat Wheeler. Their offense is roaring.

Final Phillies-Mets Prediction & Pick

The overs have been hitting in this series. Let's go with another over and also trust Wheeler to beat Megill. Take the Phils and the over.

Final Phillies-Mets Prediction & Pick: Phillies moneyline, Over 6.5