Piers Morgan named the two royals accused in Omid Scobie's book Endgame of making comments about Harry & Megan's son Archie's skin color.

Piers Morgan named the two senior royals who allegedly made comments about the skin color of Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son as written in the Dutch-language version of Endgame by Omid Scobie, Deadline reported.

Author Scobie denied that he identified the royals in writing. Xander, the Dutch publisher, is currently investigating how the mistake happened and has since pulled Endgame from stores.

On his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, the host said the people of the U.K. had a “right to know” who the individuals were in Scobie's allegations. Morgan said their names during his monologue and also shared a clip on his X account. He has 8.7 million followers.

Most of major UK publications have not done the same as the host. Morgan said he was “outraged” that the media did not report the names.

He posted on his account, “Why should British people be barred from knowing what Dutch people know about OUR Royal Family?”

Morgan had said Scobie was lying about not having named the royals, but the author declined to comment when Deadline contacted him.

However, when appeared on ITV's This Morning, he said, “I have never submitted a book that had their names in it, so I can only talk about my version. I am obviously frustrated.”

Neither Prince Harry and Markle named names when they spoke about it during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. The couple said there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

The Sussexes said it was neither Queen Elizabeth II or the Duke of Edinburgh. Scobie claimed in Endgame that there were two royals, unlike what the Sussexes said, that made those comments about the color of Archie's skin.

Buckingham Palace has been reported to be “considering all options.”