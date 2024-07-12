It's been a while since the Pittsburgh Pirates contended for a playoff spot and they're probably still a year away. One solid draft class, or in Pittsburgh's case a generational pitching talent, can turn a franchise's fortunes around. Paul Skenes is undoubtedly helping the Pirates move in a winning direction, but Pittsburgh still has holes to fill before it becomes a consistent playoff team.

The 2024 MLB Draft gives the Pirates another opportunity to add to their strong prospect group. Pittsburgh's farm system took a hit in recent months with Skenes and Jared Jones graduating from prospect status. Having multiple first-round picks for the third time in four years can help supplement that.

The Pirates are picking in the top 10 for the fifth year in a row, a sign of where the franchise has been in recent years. Unlike last year, Pittsburgh has a tough decision to make regarding their first pick. How the board shakes out in the first eight picks will eliminate some prospects on Pittsburgh's radar but the Pirates will have plenty of talent to choose from at ninth overall.

A college-heavy class could give the Pirates their choice of the top high school players in the draft. Pittsburgh took one high schooler with its last six first-round picks, but the talent pool this year might be too good to pass up.

There's excitement surrounding the Pirates for the first time in nearly a decade. Adding another promising prospect to the franchise is the next step in bringing it back into the MLB limelight.

Konnor Griffin, OF/SS, Jackson Prep, Miss.

Originally a member of the 2025 draft class, Griffin reclassified and is poised to be a top-10 pick in 2024. The 18-year-old flashed five-tool ability in high school and has the frame to translate his success to the professional ranks.

Griffin hits for contact and power, although he struggles to loft the ball at times. He sees pitches well and gets his bat to the ball quickly. His timing could fall short at the next level as he faces more consistent velocity if he doesn’t work on it.

Evaluators love the potential for Griffin's bat to grow, but teams aren’t just getting a solid young hitter. Griffin is an elite baserunner, swiping 87 bags this spring on 88 attempts, with the lone time getting caught being an attempted steal of home.

He also projects to be an above-average fielder at shortstop and could be even better in center field. His speed helps in both positions and he also possesses a cannon of an arm that touched the upper-90s on the mound.

Griffin's ceiling could be too good to pass up with the ninth pick. The Gatorade National High School Player of the Year and LSU commit wants to put Mississippi on the baseball map. Becoming a top-10 pick is a good place to start.

Bryce Rainer, SS, Harvard-Westlake, Calif.

Another high school star, Rainer challenges Griffin as the best prep prospect in this year's draft. While he hasn’t tapped into his tools as well as Griffin has, there is plenty to love about the Harvard-Westlake standout.

Rainer has two-way potential and was likely heading for a future on the mound before turning things up at the plate and defensively over the last 12 months. An electrifying performance at the National High School Invitational in April (7-for-13, five walks, no strikeouts) impressed MLB scouts and firmly placed Rainer in the top half of the first round.

His approach at the plate rarely changes and that's a good thing given his minuscule chase and strikeout numbers. His strong 6-foot-3 frame gives him the potential to blossom more as a power hitter as he grows into his body.

Rainer has a high upside as a fielder and proved he can handle shortstop this spring. Hitting from the left side, he's drawn comparisons to two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” Rainer said, per Jonathan Mayo. “To be compared to arguably one of the best players in Major League Baseball right now, I think that’s awesome. But at the same time, I try to be my own unique self. At the end of the day, we’re different people.”

The Pirates want to build their talent pool and might settle for who they feel is the best player available regardless of position. Rainer is as talented as any high schooler in this class.

Cam Caminiti, LHP, Saguaro HS, Ariz.

We shift to the mound here to discuss the top high school arm in the class, Cam Caminiti. The cousin of three-time MLB All-Star Ken Caminiti, this left-handed hurler was projected to be a top-10 pick in 2025 but reclassified to get to the pros a year earlier.

He throws four pitches, mainly a mid-90s fastball and a changeup that became his primary secondary offering this spring. His breaking balls need a touch-up, but improving his slider or curveball can make him an effective top-of-the-rotation option.

Caminiti has the makeup to consistently throw strikes and his athleticism should help him get a tick or two more on his fastball as his body continues to grow. His delivery is steady and smooth and he does well to repeat it throughout a given start.

If the Pirates want to go the pitcher route, Caminiti makes the most sense if the top college options (Chase Burns, Hagen Smith) are off the board. He has the build to last in the big leagues and has room to improve as a 17-year-old (he turns 18 in August). He likely doesn’t fall past the 15th pick if the Pirates don’t select him ninth.

James Tibbs (OF), Cam Smith (3B), Florida State

While the top high school names will start to come off the board in the 8-12 pick range, the Pirates could opt to go with a more experienced player with the ninth pick. Enter a pair of Florida State teammates who are ready to take their games to the pros.

Tibbs and Smith starred for the Seminoles this spring and both improved their draft stock tremendously over the last 12 months. After each had a solid summer in the Cape Cod League, the pair picked things up in their final college season and improved from their 2023 campaigns.

Tibbs brings undeniable strength to the table. He hit 28 home runs this past season and took his plate discipline to another level. His strikeout rate decreased while his walk rate skyrocketed, helping Tibbs build confidence in the box. He doesn’t offer much defensively but has the bat to warrant a top-10 selection.

Smith's bat is not as impressive as his college teammate's but he dialed in on things he needed to work on this spring and pushed himself into a first-round lock. He has great upside as a third baseman and already grades well defensively with a strong arm.

While the ceilings of the aforementioned high school prospects are higher than that of Tibbs and Smith, the Florida State duo at least brings Division I experience to the table. They've both shown the ability to adapt their game as well, something MLB teams love to see.

Names to watch with 37th pick: Drew Beam (RHP), Tommy White (3B), Ryan Sloan (RHP)