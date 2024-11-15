The Pittsburgh Pirates are sending their fans on a hunt for a baseball card. After a spectacular rookie season, Paul Skenes has become a superstar for the Bucos and fans are clamoring for his cards. One lucky fan is going to get a trade offer of a lifetime from the team if they find a one-of-one Skenes rookie card. Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics star and Skenes' girlfriend added another special offer to the pile.

Dunne, in a separate post, gave her addition. “Let's raise the stakes…the person who finds the card can sit with me at a Pirates game in my suite.”

The Pirates want this MLB debut card back in their possession. The once-in-a-lifetime package gets the fan valuable season tickets and a spring training getaway. While a February weekend in Bradenton sounds nice when you're in Western Pennsylvania, it may not be a worthy trade for the fan.

Like any one-of-one card, the value of this piece will only go up over time. If Skenes becomes the star everyone expects him to be, fans will pay big bucks for this card at the end of his career. Topps has started adding these MLB Debut cards in recent years, which means their value cannot be accurately determined yet.

Should a fan take the Pirates' offer?

Whether or not to take the deal will be a tough choice for whoever pulls the card. If it is a Pirates fan who gets it, it will be hard to turn down. Not only would you get to meet Skenes and famous Pirates alumni, but 30 years of premium seats to see your favorite team. While the card will be valuable, those tickets and memories are valuable too.

For a non-Pirates fan, the decision to keep the card might be easier. That fan would be holding a lottery ticket that could easily pull in a life-changing amount of money in future years. For someone who meeting Skenes is not as much of a goal, keeping the card would put their financial life in a different place.

The Livvy Dunne aspect of this trade brings in a whole new clientele looking for the card. Dunne is a social media superstar, parlaying NIL and the growth of college gymnastics into tons of brand deals. Then, she started dating Skenes, who became the top pick and their joint stardom hit another level.

Will you be shopping for Willy Wonka's Golden Ticket? If you find it, will you keep it or make the trade?