Paul Skenes got a warm reception during his Single-A debut Tuesday night in Bradenton, Florida for the Bradenton Marauders against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. He's hoping to see more of it once he eventually makes his way to the big leagues.

“That’s definitely something that I really loved about LSU. It’s cool to feel that love here, too, Skenes said, per Jason Mackey of the Post-Gazette Sports. “Hopefully that continues as I keep going. Hopefully we can make that happen in Pittsburgh also.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Paul Skenes, taken No. 1 overall by the Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft, saw just one full inning of action in his start against the Flying Tigers, allowing zero runs and no hits while striking out two batters in the process. Despite setting a nice tone early for the Marauders' pitching staff, Bradenton ended up giving up a total of 13 runs. Fortunately for the Marauders, their bats came to the rescue in a 14-13 victory. Skenes tossed a total of 11 pitches, eight for strikes. The 10 fastballs he threw were also clocked in the range of 99- to 101-mph.

“I felt like every pitch I threw today was with conviction and was for the most part where I wanted it to be. With the second outing back, that’s all I can ask for,” Skenes said about his stuff and his start after the game.

It will take some time before Skenes gets called up to the Pirates major league team, but the future has definitely started for the former LSU Tigers star.