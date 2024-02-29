Paul Skenes and Jackson Holliday went head-to-head on Thursday for the first time. The Baltimore Orioles selected Holliday first overall in the 2022 MLB Draft, while Skenes was selected first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023. Holliday is currently ranked as MLB's top prospect, while Skenes is third overall. So who won the Skenes-Holliday battle?
Video via Jim Callis of MLB.com:
The first-ever Jackson Holliday vs. Paul Skenes matchup resulted in a groundout on a 100-mph fastball.
— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) February 29, 2024
“The first-ever Jackson Holliday vs. Paul Skenes matchup resulted in a groundout on a 100-mph fastball,” Callis wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
It wasn't certain if Holliday would even face Skenes on Thursday. Pitchers often work only one or two innings in spring training, and Brandon Hyde didn't reveal where Holliday would hit in the lineup until Thursday.
Hyde ensured that Holliday would face Skenes by batting the 2022 first overall pick at the top of the lineup, however.
In the end, it was Paul Skenes who won the battle. The pitch appears to be on the outside portion of the plate. Holliday must have been sitting fastball because he actually gets out in front of it and rolls it over, something that would typically occur on an outside changeup.
Skenes, a 21-year-old LSU product, has a bright future without question. He's known for his elite fastball but he also throws a promising slider. Skenes' control also isn't bad for a young, flame-throwing hurler.
There's a chance that Skenes could make the Pirates big league club out of spring training. Pittsburgh will not rush his progression, though. Even if Skenes doesn't make the Opening Day roster we could see him at some point during the 2024 season.
And we will likely see plenty of battles between Paul Skenes and Jackson Holliday for many years to come.
Skenes also faced former No. 1 overall pick and Orioles All-Star Adley Rutschman, and Callis reported that Skenes threw a pair of 102-MPH fastballs in his first inning of work. Skenes also won his battle against Rutschman, but not by much, video via Callis as well.
Paul Skenes hit 102 mph twice (on the scoreboard gun) in a scoreless first inning. Here's another battle of No. 1 overall picks, with Adley Rutschman taking 101 mph for a ball & then driving 99 mph to the warning track in RF.
— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) February 29, 2024