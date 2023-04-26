Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been given a lot of reasons to cheer so far in the 2023 MLB season, between a 16-8 start and signing star outfielder Bryan Reynolds to an eight-year $106.75 million extension. Outfielder Andrew McCutchen took to Twitter after the extension was announced by the team, encouraging fans to celebrate the positivity around the team right now.

“But let’s celebrate the positivity…🙏🏾” wrote Andrew McCutchen on Twitter.

Andrew McCutchen is a Pirates legend who is trying to help the team establish itself as a contender again. McCutchen was on the Pirates from 2009 through the 2017 season, before getting traded to the San Francisco Giants for the 2018 season. He had a short stint with the New York Yankees in 2018. Then McCutchen spent three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and one season with the Milwaukee Brewers before returning to the Pirates.

Like the Pirates overall, McCutchen has gotten off to a great start this season, batting .270 with a .371 on-base percentage and five home runs, according to Fangraphs. Bryan Reynolds has gotten off to a good start as well, batting .294 with a .319 on-base percentage with five home runs as well, according to Fangraphs.

Those two are contributing a lot on offense, and that will need to continue. The Pirates are still hoping that Ke’Bryan Hayes puts it together on offense, and shortstop Oneil Cruz is out for an extended period of time with a fractured ankle. Ke’Bryan Hayes and Oneil Cruz are viewed as the future of the franchise.

It is unknown how sustainable this is for the Pirates, but it certainly is as good of a start to the season as the team and fans could have hoped for.