Pirates infielder suspended for cell phone debacle during game

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Rodolfo Castro found himself in some hot water after he inadvertently brought a cell phone onto the field with him. While sliding into third base, Castro’s phone was seen falling out of his back pocket, causing some controversy across the league. Of course, a cell phone could easily be used to cheat in an MLB game, and as a result, the league has opted to suspend Castro for one game, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro was suspended for one game and fined for violating MLB policy when he played while having a cell phone in his back pocket. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 16, 2022

Castro violated MLB policy by having a cell phone on his person while on the field, but it seems as if the league believes him when he insists the incident was accidental, based on the minimal suspension.

The Pirates infielder plans to appeal the suspension, despite the belief around the league that a one-game suspension was not as harsh a punishment as he could have potentially received. Castro will be allowed to suit up for the Padres until he has a hearing for his appeal.

The incident occurred on Aug. 9 in a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. When Castro slid into third base during the game, his cell phone fell out of his back pocket.

Castro, 23, has featured in 27 games this season for the Pirates. He’s slashing .239/.300/.402 with 2 home runs, 5 RBI, and 2 stolen bases. He has 22 hits in 2022, eight of which were for extra bases, including three triples. He featured in 31 games last year, logging a .653 OPS.

In addition to the one-game suspension MLB handed down to Castro, the Pirates’ 23-year-old will also be fined an undisclosed amount of money.