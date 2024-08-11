Paul Skenes has taken the Pittsburgh Pirates and the rest of Major League Baseball by storm, but that doesn't mean his journey so far has been smooth sailing. The 2024 All-Star Game starter for the NL was handed the loss in a 4-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night. What made this game unique was the first instance of Skenes giving up a home run on his “splinker,” a sinker/splitter hybrid pitch. Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was the man to hit the pitch out of the park, sending it into the bleachers of Dodger Stadium in the fifth inning.

“I’m not going to stop throwing it,” Skenes said after the loss to reporters. “He won the Home Run Derby this year, right? He won it for a reason so you gotta tip your cap. I’m gonna keep attacking guys with that pitch.”

Even though the former LSU standout gave up a career-high four runs Saturday evening, he still struck out eight batters over six innings. Skenes has quickly become the ace that the Pirates have lacked since they traded Gerrit Cole to the Houston Astros a few years ago. The main question is this: will he become the centerpiece of the next great Pittsburgh team?

Paul Skenes, Pirates continue to improve as season progresses

A record of 56-60 isn't the best mark, but it doesn't encapsulate just how many strides this young Pirates team has made. Skenes is just one of several young contributors on the roster. In the starting pitching rotation alongside the ace, fellow rookie Jared Jones has had an excellent start to his major league career before landing on the IL.

Position players such as shortstop Oneil Cruz, catcher Joey Bart, and outfielder Ji Hwan Bae have also improved as the season has progressed. With many other featured prospects in the minors waiting for their turn, the future should be bright at PNC Park. So that makes a hiccup like Skenes experienced at Chavez Ravine on Saturday inevitable, yet acceptable in the long-term vision of the club.

Pirates must try to finish season on strong note

If they would like the rebuild to continue on a strong footing, then Pittsburgh has to try their best to finish the season around the .500 mark. They are only four games below that at the moment, and there are 46 games left in their regular season. Yes, they are 11 games back in their division currently, so it's unlikely they will capture an NL Central crown.

However, they are only five games back in the Wild Card standings. If baseball has shown its fans anything, it's the fact that the sport is unpredictable. A team can get hot at the right time and make a deep run into October. Just look at both World Series participants from last season, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. Who knows what the rest of the campaign holds for Skenes and the Pirates? They just have to try their best to play winning baseball as much as possible until the regular season ends.