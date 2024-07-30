It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Astros prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Pirates Astros.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are hanging in there. They are staying in the National League wild card race with a tough, resilient team which is not crumbling under the weight of pressure. We know the Pirates aren't a good hitting team, but their frontline starting pitching is keeping them competitive. Throughout their rotation — not just from superstar Paul Skenes and veteran stalwart Mitch Keller, but also from Jose Ortiz and other members of their staff — the Bucs are getting clutch pitching to stay in games and cobble together just enough offense to win. The Pirates lost two games to wild card contender Arizona over the weekend but then battled back and won a 10-inning game on Sunday. Then, on Monday in Houston, the Pirates fought back from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Astros 5-3. One wonders if the Pirates will make a high-impact trade just before Tuesday afternoon's deadline in the attempt to make a push at October. The Pirates have set themselves up to be contenders in the near future with all their starting pitching. Can they bring enough offense to the table to change the equation and make Pittsburgh a baseball playoff city again?

Pirates-Astros Projected Starters

Bailey Falter vs. Hunter Brown

Bailey Falter (4-7) has a 4.08 ERA. The Pirates have elite starters at the top of their rotation, but it should not be forgotten that their back-end starters are decent. That's hugely important in fielding a roster which can make the postseason or can at least be competitive in the push for a playoff spot. Falter is not spectacular, but a back-end rotation starter doesn't have to be. He has been unavailable for the past few weeks, which is why you have seen Jose Ortiz get some starts (and do a good job) for the Bucs, and this is his return to the rotation after three and a half weeks of recuperation. Falter fundamentally fits the bill in terms of what teams need from a back-end starter: He will throw five to six innings, avoid the big inning, and will keep his team in a game. If you look at his road starts this year, that's exactly what Falter has done. If he can go five innings and give up two runs, the Pirates will definitely take that against the talented Astros in Houston, which has a hitter-friendly park.

Last Start: July 6 versus the New York Mets: 2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 2 K

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 45 2/3 IP, 39 H, 23 R, 4 HR, 14 BB, 33 K

Hunter Brown (9-6) has a 4.00 ERA. In a year when the Astros have been crushed by injuries to their starters, Brown has really helped out. He struggled earlier in the year but has found his groove in recent weeks. He was solid in his most recent outing versus the Oakland A's and has really steadied the Astros' rotation with Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers, Jose Urquidy, and Cristian Javier all unavailable for long periods of time.

Last Start: Wednesday, July 24 versus the Oakland Athletics: 6 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 8 K

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 55 2/3 IP, 42 H, 22 R, 9 HR, 23 BB, 56 K

Here are the Pirates-Astros MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Astros Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +120

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pirates vs Astros

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh (Pirates) / SpaceCity Home Network (Astros) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates are playing well and are full of confidence. They don't crumble when things go against them. They battle back. It's a great reason to pick them on the run line. They're getting a run and a half and should keep this close.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros are coming off two home losses. They won't make it three. Hunter Brown is pitching really well. This game sets up well for Houston.

Final Pirates-Astros Prediction & Pick

This game does line up in favor of Houston. Take the Astros on the run line.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Pirates-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5