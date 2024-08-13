ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another MLB betting prediction and pick as we take our coverage to the National League for this series between teams heading in opposite directions. The Pittsburgh Pirates will visit the San Diego Padres for the second game of their three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Padres prediction and pick.

Pirates-Padres Projected Starters

Luis Ortiz (RHP) vs. Michael King (RHP)

Luis Ortiz (5-2) with a 3.40 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 68 K, 90.0 IP

Last Start: 8/8 vs. SD (L) – 6.0 IP, 4 ER, 3 K

2024 Road Splits: (3-1) with a 2.70 ERA, .235 OBA, 36 K, 40.0 IP

Michael King (9-6) with a 3.34 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 151 K, 129.1 IP

Last Start: 8/7 @ PIT (W) – 5.0 IP, 3 ER, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: (1-4) with a 4.25 ERA, .223 OBA, 71 K, 48.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Padres Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +194

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Padres

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

TV: MLB Network, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently fifth in the NL Central race and they sit 11 games back of the leading Milwaukee Brewers. They've gone just 1-9 in their last 10 games and have lost seven consecutive games heading into this one, including a sweep from the Padres just a series ago. While they did drop one game 0-6 against the Padres, the last two meetings were just one-run margins and the Pirates managed to make the game close. They'll see the Padres for another three games in this series and they hope they can find their timing against this pitching staff a second time around.

The Pirates will send Luis Ortiz to the mound behind a very solid winning record. He's been even better on the road this season, posting a 2.70 ERA will striking out 36 batters and only allowing one home run in 40 innings of work. He's been used much more as a relief pitcher and will be making just his eighth start in 30 total appearances this year. He allowed four-earned during his last start against this Padres team and hasn't seen a win since late-July, so expect him to be determined in getting deep into this game and giving his team a chance as underdogs.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Diego Padres are currently second in the National League West and trailing the leading Dodgers by 3.5 games. They've been red-hot over the last few weeks, posting a 16-4 record over their last 20 games and effectively closing-in on the gap between them and the rivaled Dodgers. They actually swept Los Angeles during a brief two-game series and after a similar 3-0 sweep against this Pirates team, they can tighten the gap even more if they can capitalize on Pittsburgh once again. The Padres have been slightly better on the road this season than at Petco Park, but they should be confident as they've handled this Pirates team once before.

Michael King will receive the nod for his twenty-third start of the season. He's been two sides of the same coin in his splits, posting an impressive 8-2 record on the road, but going just 1-4 at home. Still, he's been solid against National League batters this season and he's hoping to build upon his impressive strikeouts totals. While his team hits better on the road in almost every category, they have a lopsided number of 81 home runs at home, so look for the long ball as they try to shell Pittsburgh's pitchers early.

Final Pirates-Padres Prediction & Pick

These two teams will head to San Diego after seeing each other in Pittsburgh just five days ago. The Padres notably swept that series, but it's worth noting the Pirates managed late-game comebacks in the last two games, including an extra-innings loss. The Pirates won't be going down without a fight in this one and with the way the Padres have underperformed at home this season, it could be a perfect time for them to get back on track.

We have to give the slight pitching edge to the Pittsburgh Pirates in this one. Luis Ortiz has been stellar in relief this season and while he's struggled throughout some of his starts, he has great action on his pitches and could force some frustrating at-bats for the Padres.

Still, we'll have to side with the San Diego Padres to win this game. After another sweep against the Dodgers, the Pirates have to be anxious to get back home and start over. This Padres team should have a solid read on Pittsburgh after last series, so let's bet the safe pick and take them to win this one.

Final Pirates-Padres Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres ML (-235)